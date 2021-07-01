The Phillies designated Feliz for assignment Thursday, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Feliz's first stint in the big leagues since 2017 went about as poorly as possible when he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley last weekend. Over his two appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen, Feliz recorded only three outs while surrendering four earned runs on four hits and a walk. The 33-year-old right-hander will likely head back to Triple-A if he goes unclaimed off waivers in the coming days.
