Feliz had his contract selected by the Phillies on Friday.

The 33-year-old inked a minor-league deal with Philadelphia in December and is now poised to see his first big-league action since 2017. Feliz, who posted 72 saves for Texas between 2010 and 2011, has pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 14.1 frames.

More News