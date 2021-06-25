Feliz had his contract selected by the Phillies on Friday.
The 33-year-old inked a minor-league deal with Philadelphia in December and is now poised to see his first big-league action since 2017. Feliz, who posted 72 saves for Texas between 2010 and 2011, has pitched well at Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season with a 1.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 14.1 frames.
