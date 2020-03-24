Play

Walker hit a passable .250/.300/.393 in 11 Grapefruit League games this spring.

Walker has no intention of heading to Triple-A as a 34-year-old, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports, so he may be bound for retirement if he can't win a roster spot in Philadelphia. As a switch hitter who can play both infield and outfield (he started games at first, second, third and left field this spring), he should have a good chance to do that. The Phillies can afford to prioritize offense with their bench spots as they have three plays capable of playing shortstop (Didi Gregorius, Jean Segura and Scott Kingery) in the expected starting lineup. Walker's switch-hitting may give him the edge over fellow veterans Logan Forsythe and Josh Harrison as a pinch-hit option, but it would probably take an injury ahead of him for him to earn a fantasy-relevant role.

More News
Our Latest Stories