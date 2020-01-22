Play

Walker signed with the Phillies as a non-roster invitee Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Following eight straight seasons with a wRC+ of at least 106, the 34-year-old's performance has fallen off in the last two seasons. His .261/.344/.395 line for the Marlins last season was still good for a roughly average 99 wRC+, however, meaning he should still be a capable bench player. Whether the Phillies want to carry a bench bat who didn't start anywhere other than the corner infield spots last year remains to be seen.

