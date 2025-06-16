Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Belts grand slam
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.
Castellanos ripped a grand slam in the sixth inning for his first homer since June 1. He has seven long balls this year but just three over his last 36 appearances. Castellanos is slashing .279/.322/.428 with 36 RBI through 292 plate appearances.
