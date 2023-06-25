Castellanos went 3-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

The 31-year-old slugger was one of the few bright spots in the Phillies' lineup, taking Max Scherzer deep in the fourth inning. Castellanos has been on fire in June, slashing .395/.429/.618 through 19 games with 10 runs and 16 RBI, as well as four of his nine homers and three of his five steals on the season.