Castellanos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Castellanos went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's game, but he returned from nearly a four-week absence the day before, so he will be held out Thursday for maintenance purposes. Expect him to get an at-bat -- or perhaps more -- at some point in Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Comes off IL on Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: No rehab assignment needed•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Hitting against machine•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Working toward return•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Takes dry swings•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore•