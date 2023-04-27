Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run along with an additional RBI and run scored in Wednesday's victory over the Mariners.
Castellanos drove in three of the Phillies' six runs Wednesday, taking Logan Gilbert yard for a two-run shot in the second frame and plating Bryson Stott on a fifth-inning single. The veteran right fielder has carried a hot stick through 25 games this season, slashing .333/.396/.531 while hitting in the heart of a powerful Philadelphia lineup.
