Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Castellanos started each of the final three games and went 2-for-15 with five strikeouts in the series. Despite the poor overall numbers, he delivered a key knock in Thursday's loss by doubling in the seventh inning to give the Phillies a lead. Castellanos is entering the final year of his current contract with the team, but he could be a trade candidate or otherwise have a change of scenery this offseason after managing only a 90 wRC+ across 589 plate appearances in 2025.