Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two total runs and three total RBI on Saturday in a 12-1 win against St. Louis.

Castellanos belted a three-run shot to left field in a seven-run seventh-inning for Philadelphia. The veteran outfielder has four multi-hit outings over his past nine games, slashing .268/.262/.537 with two homers, five doubles and nine RBI over that span. However, Castellanos has also struck out 16 times without drawing a walk during that period, and his 27.9 percent strikeout rate on the campaign is on pace to be the worst of his career.