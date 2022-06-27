Castellanos went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Padres.

Castellanos wasn't able to flex any power Sunday, as all four hits were singles, but he had just three hits across his previous eight games. The outfielder was able to go 1-for-2 on the basepaths as well, as he stole second in the first inning but got caught when he tried again in the third. The 30-year-old now has a .252/.306/.387 slash line with seven home runs, 37 RBI, 30 runs scored, three steals and 17 doubles across 73 contests. He will likely continue to get regular playing time in right field, but Bryce Harper's broken thumb should allow Castellanos to rest his legs more frequently as the designated hitter.