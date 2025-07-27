Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castellanos (knee) is starting in right field and batting cleanup Sunday against the Yankees.
The outfielder sat out of Saturday's contest after jamming his knee against the outfield wall Friday, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after missing just one game. In seven games since the All-Star break, Castellanos is batting .241 (7-for-29) with a double, a homer, a stolen base, five RBI and four runs.
