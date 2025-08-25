Castellanos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

Castellanos got off to a rough start to August, but his bat began to heat back up over the past week, with the 33-year-old going 9-for-24 with a solo home run, two doubles, two walks and seven runs over his past six starts. The Phillies will still Castellanos to the bench for the second time in five games, with Harrison Bader entering the lineup in center field and getting flanked by Brandon Marsh in left and Max Kepler in right.