Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Castellanos jumped on the first pitch from Alex Vesia in the third inning, launching a grand slam to give the Phillies a 6-2 lead. Through 35 plate appearances this season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .258 with two home runs, five RBI and six runs scored.