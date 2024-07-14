Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Athletics.

Castellanos got the Phillies on the board with a two-run home run in the second inning and then added a two-run double in the eighth. The outfielder was on a 2-for-17 skid over his past five contests and hadn't driven in a run since his last homer July 4. On the year, he is hitting .235 with 13 home runs, 47 RBI and 44 runs scored over 398 plate appearances.