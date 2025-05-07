Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

Castellanos drilled a three-run shot during the Phillies' four-run eighth inning and added an insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth. He snapped an 18-game homerless drought and delivered his first three-hit performance since April 12. Castellanos improved his slash line to .288/.336/.455 with 14 extra-base hits and 21 RBI across 35 appearances this season.