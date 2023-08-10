Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Castellanos extended the Phillies' lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer off MacKenzie Gore in the opening frame before adding a second long ball, his 19th of the year, in the third. Castellanos now has hits in 10 straight games -- he's gone 13-for-43 (.302) with five homers in that span. The hot streak has boosted the 31-year-old Castellanos' slash line to .277/.317/.467 with 70 RBI, 60 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 448 plate appearances this season.