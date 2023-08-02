Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Marlins.

Castellanos provided the big blow in Tuesday's comeback win over the Marlins, blasting a two-run homer off David Robertson in the ninth inning to put the Phillies ahead 3-1. The 31-year-old Castellanos had been slumping coming into Tuesday's contest, going just 4-for-38 (.105) over his last nine games. Overall, he's sporting a .273/.315/.449 slash line with 15 homers, 53 runs scored, 62 RBI and six stolen bases across 444 plate appearances this season.