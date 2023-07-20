Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers.

He got the Phillies on the board by taking Colin Rea deep in the fourth inning for his 14th homer of the season. Castellanos has gone cold in July, and over his last 12 games the streaky slugger is slashing .122/.140/.245 with an alarming 1:18 BB:K and only two homers and three RBI.