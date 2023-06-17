Castellanos (illness) isn't in the Phillies' lineup Saturday against the Athletics.

Castellanos is currently in the middle of a six-game hitting streak and has tallied a home run, six RBI and five runs scored in that span. He's reportedly battling a stomach bug, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but it's still possible Castellanos will be available off the bench Saturday. In the meantime, Kody Clemens will start in right field, moving Alec Bohm to first base and allowing Edmundo Sosa to pick up a start at third while batting ninth.