Castellanos went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

The running game has never been a major part of Castellanos' fantasy skill set, but he's been surprisingly active on the bases of late. His stolen base Monday was his third in the past week, and he's now up to a career-high seven steals on the season. The unexpected production in that category likely isn't enough to offset the lack of production Castellanos has provided in the areas where he was expected to be an asset, however. He'll enter Tuesday's contest with a .258 average, 10 home runs, 55 RBI and 47 runs through 114 games.