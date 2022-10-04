Castellanos is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Like many of the Phillies' regulars, Castellanos gets the day off after securing a postseason berth Monday. Dalton Guthrie is starting in right field and hitting eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: On bench for nightcap•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Catches breather Thursday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Comes off IL on Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: No rehab assignment needed•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Hitting against machine•
-
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Working toward return•