Castellanos is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Milwaukee.

Castellanos picked up two hits and scored two runs in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, but he'll find himself on the bench Thursday for the fourth time over the last 10 contests. Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader and Max Kepler will form the Phillies' outfield trio in Thursday's series finale.

