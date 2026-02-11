The Phillies requested Castellanos not to report to spring training this week as the club ramps up efforts to trade him, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Philadelphia has been looking to trade the 33-year-old outfielder all offseason, but his $20 million salary for 2026 -- which is the final year of his contract -- plus his poor defense and .694 OPS during the regular season last year have made that difficult. According to Gelb, the Phillies could release Castellanos if a trade is unable to be reached by the end of the week.