The Phillies placed Castellanos (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

According to Gelb, Dalton Guthrie was summoned from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to provide depth in the outfield while Castellanos is out, but it'll be Nick Maton who receives the starting nod at Castellanos' usual spot in right field Sunday against the Giants, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. The extent of Castellanos' right oblique injury still isn't known, but he won't be eligible to rejoin the Phillies lineup until at least Sept. 13 as a result of the transaction.