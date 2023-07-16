Castellanos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castellanos is coming off a day to forget, having gone 0-for-10 with four strikeouts across both games of Saturday's doubleheader. An All-Star this season, Castellanos is just 3-for-his-last-31 in his last seven games sandwiched around the break. Brandon Marsh will start in right field and Johan Rojas will start in center, assuming the game is played as scheduled and not postponed due to weather concerns.