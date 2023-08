Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 12-3 rout of the Nationals.

The Phillies were actually down 3-0 heading into the seventh inning, but Castellanos woke up his offense by launching a three-run homer to right-center field off Andres Machado. The 31-year-old slugger has been doing major damage in August when he makes contact -- despite a 1:21 BB:K, Castellanos is slashing .301/.307/.630 through his last 17 games with 18 RBI and seven of his 21 homers on the season.