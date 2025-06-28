Castellanos went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 13-0 win over Atlanta.

It was the ninth homer of the year for Castellanos, who continued his steady campaign at the plate. The veteran slugger is now slashing .282/.324/.445 with 21 doubles, 44 RBI, 37 runs scored and two stolen bases across 333 plate appearances. Castellanos has played all but one of Philadelphia's first 82 games of the year, and his RBI upside will remain strong in the heart of the batting order.