Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Toronto.

It was the sixth long ball of the season for Castellanos, who has been hitting for some more power of late. Over his last 10 outings, the veteran slugger is batting .286 (10-for-35) with two homers, two doubles and four RBI to go with four runs scored and one stolen base. As long as Castellanos is regularly hitting fourth or fifth in Philadelphia's lineup, he should see plenty of RBI opportunities going forward.