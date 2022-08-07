Castellanos went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Nationals.

Though he's mostly been a disappointing in his first season in Philadelphia after inking a five-year, $100 million deal in the spring, Castellanos has gotten off to a nice start to August. Through his first five games, Castellanos has gone 5-for-16 with two home runs, five RBI and five runs. He'll be included in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, manning right field while batting fifth.