Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Dodgers.

Castellanos notched his fifth multi-hit game over his first 10 June appearances and has totaled three home runs and 10 RBI during that stretch. The slugger has been stellar all season long for Philadelphia, slashing .312/.358/.498 with eight home runs, 38 RBI and 40 runs scored across 64 games (269 plate appearances).