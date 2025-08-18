Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored during Sunday's 11-9 win over the Nationals.

Castellanos got the day off Saturday to clear his head amid a 1-for-33 (.030) stretch at the plate, and the additional rest proved fruitful. The right fielder logged multiple extra-base hits for the first time since June 22, including a solo homer off of Shinnosuke Ogasawara. Castellanos is slashing .253/.291/.413 on the year.