Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Blue Jays.

His fourth-inning shot off Alek Manoah gave the Phillies a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Five of Castellanos' last seven hits have gone for extra bases as he continues to tear the cover off the ball, and he now sports a .317/.367/.525 slash line on the season with five homers, 24 RBI and 28 runs through 36 games.