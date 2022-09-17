Castellanos (oblique) was able to take some dry swings Saturday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Castellanos has been out with an oblique injury for the past two weeks. He paused his rehab work briefly earlier this week after he continued to feel sore while swinging, but he's been able to start back up again. While that's certainly a positive sign, he still has work to do before he's activated off the injured list.