Castellanos went 3-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss against the Mets.

Castellanos was the lone Phillie to record more than one hit in the loss. The 31-year-old outfielder has continued to swing the bat well, going 10-for-27 over his previous seven games. Castellanos has yet to hit for much power--his last home run came on May 9. Still, he's slashing a strong .300/.345/.461 with five homers, 29 RBI and 35 runs scored through 235 plate appearances this season.