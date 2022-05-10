Castellanos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Mariners.

The 30-year-old continues to deliver in his first campaign with the Phillies. Castellanos is slashing .311/.374/.505 through 28 games with four homers, a steal, 15 runs and 17 RBI while consistently hitting cleanup behind Bryce Harper, a spot in the lineup that should afford him plenty of run-producing opportunities over the summer.