Castellanos went 3-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI during a 7-4 win over the White Sox in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

The veteran outfielder went 0-for-3 in the nightcap, but the Phillies only managed one hit against Lucas Giolito and the Chicago bullpen to split the twin bill. Castellanos is still looking for his first homer of 2023 but does have nine doubles, and he's slashing .294/.385/.426 through 18 games with 10 RBI and 15 runs.