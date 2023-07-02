Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBI in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.
Castellanos opened the scoring with a two-out homer off Trevor Williams in the opening frame before adding a second RBI with a seventh-inning double. The 31-year-old Castellanos has been on fire of late, going 12-for-33 (.364) with four home runs over his last eight games. He's boosted his slash line to .316/.358/.516 with 12 homers, 54 RBI, 50 runs scored and six steals through 346 place appearances in a bounce-back campaign with the Phillies.
