The Phillies called up Duron from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday to serve as a replacement player for the two-game series in Toronto.

The 26-year-old will temporarily join the 40-man roster for the series against the Blue Jays since the Phillies are down a couple players due to their respective vaccination statuses. Duron has a 2.57 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 28 innings for Lehigh Valley this year and is looking to make his MLB debut.