Phillies' Nick Fanti: Comes off 7-day DL
Fanti returned from the 7-day disabled list May 16 and has made two starts for High-A Clearwater, giving up 10 runs on 15 hits and two walks over 9.1 innings.
A bout with back soreness kept Fanti on the DL for around a month, but the 21-year-old lefty is apparently healthy again and will look to build on his strong 2017 campaign, during which he logged a 2.54 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 120.1 innings for Low-A Lakewood. Fanti has gotten off to a rough start in his first exposure to the Florida State League, but he hasn't pitched enough yet to draw any conclusions about his long-term outlook.
