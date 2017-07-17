Fanti tossed a complete-game, no-hit shutout Monday for Low-A Lakewood, striking out 12 batters and walking one.

It was the second no-hitter Fanti has been involved in this season, after the left-hander previously tossed 8.2 innings as part of a combined no-hit performance back on May 6. The 20-year-old wasn't regarded as a major prospect in the Phillies' system heading into the season, but with a 2.52 ERA and pristine 94:17 K:BB over 89.1 innings, Fanti has certainly turned some heads.