Martini was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Martini played primarily in the minors last season, where he hit .328/.432/.482 with eight home runs and 42 RBI over 70 games with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 29-year-old has limited major-league experience, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him reach the majors at some point in 2020 to help provide depth. Odubel Herrera was designated for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster for Martini.

