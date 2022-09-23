site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' Nick Maton: Remains out of lineup
Maton isn't starting Friday against Atlanta.
Maton has lost out on some playing time recently, and he'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Matt Vierling is starting in right field and batting ninth.
