Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Allows five earned runs in no decision Friday
Pivetta (4-7) allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on seven hits and two walks while striking out for over 4.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Mets.
Pivetta was staked to a three-run lead in the first inning, but he gave up homers in the second and third inning that led to him having a rough outing. However, the offense scored runs late to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He's allowed 29 earned runs over his last six starts, and with a 6.09 ERA, he's very difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Padres.
