Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Allows four earned runs
Pivetta (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out six across five innings pitched to take the loss Saturday against the Braves.
While the box score indicates Pivetta was hit hard on Saturday, that wasn't the case. He did surrender a solo home run to Nick Markakis, but the runs he allowed in the third inning came on two infield hits followed by a single and a sacrifice fly. While the three walks surrendered are a concern, he has shown improved control this season. This start wasn't a gem by any means and it's reasonable to say Pivetta didn't have his best stuff Saturday, but there's no reason for concern based on this start about his long-term results.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Big improvements in curveball•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Turns in quality start versus Pirates•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Turns in another strong outing•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes no-decision in brilliant outing against Reds•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Earns win Thursday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Goes four innings against Braves•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...