Pivetta (1-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out six across five innings pitched to take the loss Saturday against the Braves.

While the box score indicates Pivetta was hit hard on Saturday, that wasn't the case. He did surrender a solo home run to Nick Markakis, but the runs he allowed in the third inning came on two infield hits followed by a single and a sacrifice fly. While the three walks surrendered are a concern, he has shown improved control this season. This start wasn't a gem by any means and it's reasonable to say Pivetta didn't have his best stuff Saturday, but there's no reason for concern based on this start about his long-term results.