Pivetta (7-13) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk across five innings to take the loss Sunday against he Marlins. He struck out eight.

Pivetta cruised through the early stages before allowing a two-run home run to Peter O'Brien in the fourth. He escaped the frame but allowed a run on two hits in the fifth. Pivetta threw a solid 64 percent of his pitches for strikes as he reached his highest strikeout total since July 27, inducing five groundball outs to help his cause. Unfortunately, he received little run support and suffered his third consecutive loss despite allowing three runs or fewer in each of those outings. Pivetta will take a 4.67 ERA into Friday' scheduled start against the Braves.