Pivetta (4-7) took the loss Friday, surrendering seven runs on seven hits and two walks over only 1.2 innings while striking out two as the Phillies fell 17-7 to the Nationals.

It's the second time in three starts against the Nats this season that Pivetta hasn't been able to complete the second inning. The right-hander has a 4.71 ERA on the year, but a 17.60 ERA in 7.2 innings against his NL East rivals. He'll try to shake off this brutal performance in his next outing Friday in Pittsburgh.