Pivetta (7-10) notched the win in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Atlanta, allowing five hits while walking one and striking out four over six shutout innings.

Pivetta's picked up consecutive victories while logging quality starts in each, making a complete 180 after allowing 13 runs in 10 innings over his previous two starts. The rookie right-hander hasn't pitched more than six innings in any of his past 14 outings, but has excellent strikeout upside given his 9.4 K/9. He's scheduled to start next Sunday's season finale against the Mets.