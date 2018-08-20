Pivetta (7-10) lasted just 3.2 innings Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk in the 8-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out five and was charged with the loss.

Pivetta got dinged with four runs in the second innings before allowing another pair in the fourth and simply couldn't get anything going all night. He was off to a strong start this month, allowing just three runs across 18 innings in three August appearances. Sunday's hiccup bumps his ERA to 4.66 on the season. Pivetta will take on Toronto on Friday.