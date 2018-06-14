Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Coughs up six in loss
Pivetta (4-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings against the Rockies.
The bulk of the damage was done in the fourth inning, as Pivetta was tagged with five runs in the frame after yielding four singles, a double and a home run. The 25-year-old has taken the loss in four straight outings and hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of them. With 10.1 K/9, Pivetta is still a solid source of strikeouts, but Wednesday's outing pushed his ERA up nearly half a run to 4.25. He'll look to snap his slide and get back in the win column Monday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes loss Thursday•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Takes loss against Giants•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Surrenders two runs in loss to Blue Jays•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Notches fourth win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Dominates O's in Wednesday's win•
-
Phillies' Nick Pivetta: Start pushed to Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.