Pivetta (4-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out five over five innings against the Rockies.

The bulk of the damage was done in the fourth inning, as Pivetta was tagged with five runs in the frame after yielding four singles, a double and a home run. The 25-year-old has taken the loss in four straight outings and hasn't lasted longer than five innings in any of them. With 10.1 K/9, Pivetta is still a solid source of strikeouts, but Wednesday's outing pushed his ERA up nearly half a run to 4.25. He'll look to snap his slide and get back in the win column Monday against the Cardinals.